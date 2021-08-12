'Murder of democracy': Opposition leaders protest Centre's move to curtail Monsoon Session, handling of disruptions in Houses

Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, T Siva, Ramgopal Yadav and Sanjay Raut marched from the Parliament to Vijay Chowk to oppose the "high-handedness" of the government in curtailing the Monsoon Session and handling the disruptions in both Houses of Parliament.

They are also demanded the repeal of the Centre's three farm laws.

Delhi | Opposition leaders march towards Vijay Chowk from Parliament demanding repeal of Centre's three farm laws pic.twitter.com/y9E3U5PxES — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021

"Today, we had to come out here to speak to you (media) as we (Opposition) are not allowed to speak in the Parliament. This is murder of democracy," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said.

He added that the Parliament session is over but as far as 60 per cent of the country is concerned there has been no Parliament session. "The voice of 60 per cent of the country has been crushed, humiliated and yesterday in the Rajya Sabha physically beaten," he said.

"I felt we are standing on Pakistan's border. It was not Marshals there but Martial being brought in," said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, slamming the government over the happenings in Rajya Sabha.

DMK's T Siva said, "In more than three decades, we never witnessed in Rajya Sabha what we witnessed yesterday. The government is trying to push whatever it wanted. Two women MPs were literally dragged. Rajya Sabha TV blacked out the happenings. All Oposition parties are now united against this authoritarian government as democracy is in peril today."

NCP's Praful Patel said the Opposition's voice was not heard at all in this session. "It is very shameful. NCP chief Sharad Pawar is very saddened about it," he added.

A Samajwadi Party member said, "Our women MPs were pushed around in Parliament. The nation does not belong to the BJP alone. Opposition has the responsibility to save nation. The BJP is murdering democracy. Our rights have been violated. We demand dismissal of central government."

Manoj Jha of the RJD said, "We were not allowed to speak in Parliament. Yesterday what we saw in Parliament was Martial law. It's time to hit the streets."