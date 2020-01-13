Muslim orgs collect one lakh signatures against CAA

A memorandum containing signatures of one lakh people seeking to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act was submitted to the District Collector here on Monday by Muslim organisations.

Over 1,000 people belonging to Muslim organisations took out an anti-CAA procession here and later handed over the memorandum to the Collector.

Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi had taken the initiative to collect the signatures a week ago. Accordingly, the workers, including women and children took out the procession, condemning the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The representatives of the two organisations told reporters that many states have declined to implement the Act, so the Tamil Nadu government should also follow suit. Though AIADMK MPs had supported the Act in Parliament, an urgent cabinet meeting should be convened to decide against the Act, they said.