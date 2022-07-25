My election is proof that the poor in India can dream: Murmu in first address as President of India

Droupadi Murmu on Monday took oath as the 15th President of India at Parliament's Central Hall in the presence of former president Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi amongst others.

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered her oath. Murmu took the oath in the name of god in Hindi.

After she was sworn in, in her first address to the nation as President, Murmu vowed to work in spirit of the Constitution and work towards making India an even better country. She said her election as President was proof that the poor in India can fulfill their dreams.

"From the background I come from, it was like a dream for me to get elementary education. But despite many obstacles, my resolve remained strong and I became the first daughter of my village to go to college," Murmu said.

"I belong to the tribal society, and I have got the opportunity to become the President of India from the Ward Councilor. This is the greatness of India, the mother of democracy," she said

"Reaching the post of President is not my personal achievement, it is the achievement of every poor in India."

"It is the power of our democracy that a daughter born in a poor house, a daughter born in a remote tribal area, can reach the highest constitutional post of India. My election is proof that the poor in India can dream and make them come true," she said.

"It is a matter of great satisfaction to me that those who have been deprived for centuries, who have been away from the benefits of development, those poor, downtrodden, backward and tribals are seeing their reflection in me," Murmu said in her address.

"This election of mine includes the blessings of the poor of the country, a glimpse of the dreams and potential of crores of women and daughters of the country," she stated.