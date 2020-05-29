Narendra Modi govt's silence on China 'fuelling massive speculation and uncertainty during crisis': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at the Modi government for its “silence” on the military standoff with China in Ladakh and demanded that it come clean on the issue.

“The government’s silence about the border situation with China is fuelling massive speculation and uncertainty at a time of crisis. Government of India must come clean and tell India exactly what's happening,” the Lok Sabha member from Wayanad said.

Rahul’s remarks came a day after US President Donald Trump claimed that he had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was not in a “good mood” on what was going on in China. Government sources had dismissed Trump’s claim of having talked to Modi and pointed out that the two leaders had last spoken in April over the supply of hydroxycholorquine to fight COVID-19.

On Thursday, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma had voiced serious concern over the “incursion of Chinese forces in Pangong Tso lake an Galwan Valley regions.

“The differing accounts in national and international media of escalation and continuing stalemate has caused anxiety among the people of India,” Sharma had said urging the government to take the nation into confidence to address the concerns of the people.

Earlier, addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Rahul had reminded the government that “transparency was needed” at this critical juncture.

“The government should make it clear to the people of India, what exactly is happening on the border. We are hearing different stories so I don't want to go into conjecture, but it is important that the government of India makes it clear, what is happening on the border so that people can understand and have a proper position,” the former Congress President had said.