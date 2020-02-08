Narendra Modi nudges Sri Lanka to implement 13th amendment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday nudged his new Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa to ensure full implementation of the 13th amendment to the Constitution of the island nation to ensure devolution of power to the local governments in its Tamil-majority Northern and Eastern provinces.

Modi called upon Mahinda Rajapaksa, to ensure equality, justice, peace and respect for the minority Tamils of Sri Lanka. The two prime ministers also discussed ways to step up bilateral counter-terrorism cooperation.

“We spoke openly on issues related to the reconciliation process in Sri Lanka,” Modi said after a meeting with Mahinda Rajapaksa.

“I am confident that the government of Sri Lanka will fulfill the expectations of the Tamil people for equality, justice, peace and respect within a united Sri Lanka,” Modi said as he and Mahinda Rajapaksa addressed reporters at Hyderabad House here.

“For this, it will be necessary to carry forward the process of reconciliation with the implementation of the 13th amendment to the Constitution of Sri Lanka,” he said.

Mahinda Rajapaksa, a former Sri Lankan president, took over as prime minister after his brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa won the presidential elections in the island nation.

He arrived in New Delhi on Thursday— his first foreign visit after returning to power in the country.

New Delhi was cautiously watching the latest presidential elections in Sri Lanka as Rajapaksa Clan regained popularity riding on a wave of Sinhalese-Buddhist nationalism that swept the nation after a series of explosions killed over 250 people in the island on April 21 this year, causing unease among religious minority Muslims and ethnic minority Tamils.

The return of Rajapaksa Clan to power made the political parties in Tamil Nadu jittery in view of the alleged atrocities on minority Tamils in Sri Lanka during the crackdown on the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) from 2006 to 2009.

Gotabaya was defence secretary during his elder brother Mahinda's presidency and oversaw the final military offensive against the LTTE.

Modi and Mahinda Rajapaksa recalled the “painful and barbaric terrorist attacks” in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday in April 2019.

“These attacks were not only a blow to Sri Lanka, but also to humanity. And so, in our conversation today, we discussed furthering our cooperation against terrorism,” said Modi.

Mahinda Rajapaksa thanked Modi for visiting Colombo soon after the Easter Sunday blasts in and around the capital of the neighboring country.

The two prime ministers on Saturday discussed the modalities of implementing the credit lines, which New Delhi had offered Colombo in November 2019 when Modi had hosted Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

India had announced two new credit lines of $400 million and $50 million to the Indian Ocean island nation to help develop its infrastructure and expand its counter-terrorism capabilities respectively.

“India is our closest neighbor and long-standing friend. The close historical links have provided a solid foundation to our ties," Mahinda Rajapaksa said.

Modi also discussed with Mahinda Rajapaksa the issue of Indian fishermen being detained by the coast guard and navy of the neighboring nation.

“This directly affects the livelihood of the people of both countries. And therefore, we agree to continue constructive and humanitarian approach on this issue,” said Modi.