National Herald Case: Rahul quizzed by ED for third day, Congress continues protesting

The Congress continued to protest near the party headquarters on Wednesday as Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the third straight day in the National Herald case.

Party leaders cound be seen sloganeering and holding banners and being ushered by the Delhi Police, which had heavily barricaded the areas near the party office. Some leaders were again detained, agency reports said. Women protesters could be seen dragged away by special dorces deployed to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said that MPs were not being allowed to stage protest or enter the party office. "Police is acting like an agent of BJP," he said.

Opposition leaders have been protesting the ED probe against Gandhi as the saffron party's vendetta against Rahul Gandhi for questioning the Prime Minister on issues such as unemployment, inflation and LAC.

Gandhi (51) arrived at the ED headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi around 11.35 am with his "Z+" category CRPF security escort. He was accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

He had left this office at 11:30 pm on Tuesday night after being questioned for over 11 hours.

A huge contingent of police and paramilitary personnel was deployed around the federal agency's office, and prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is in force.

The Congress MP from Wayanad has spent around 21 hours at the ED's office over the last two days where he was questioned over multiple sessions and his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Officials said Gandhi's questioning could not be completed on Tuesday, and hence, he was asked to continue the recording of his statement on Wednesday.

About 15-16 questions about the incorporation of the Young Indian company, the operations of the National Herald newspaper, the loan given by the Congress to the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and the funds transfer within the news media establishment have been put to Gandhi during the questioning held till now, sources indicated.

The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

The newspaper is published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Private Limited.

Rahul Gandhi's mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is currently admitted to a hospital here due to Covid-related issues, has also been summoned by the agency for questioning in the case on June 23.

The Congress has accused the Centre of targeting opposition leaders by misusing investigative agencies and has termed the entire action a political vendetta.

