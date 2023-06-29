Next Oppn meet in Bengaluru, not Shimla, on July 13-14, says Sharad Pawar

The second meeting of the Opposition parties will be held in Bengaluru on July 13-14 instead of Shimla owing to weather condictions in the Himalayan foothills.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Thursday in Pune that the change in venue was decided following the forecast of adverse weather in Shimla during mid-July.

Sources said some Opposition leaders had earlier suggested that Jaipur should be the venue for the meeting, as it is a poll-bound state where Congress is in power, and a show of strength would have sent a positive message to the voters.

However, it was decided to hold the meeting in Bengaluru after consulting some of the leaders.

Sources said one of the reasons for shifting from Shimla is that it would be difficult for leaders to reach the city in case there is heavy rains and landslides. Also, some leaders would be arriving in chartered flights and private jets and it would have been difficult for them to attend the crucial meeting if the weather turned adverse.

At the Patna meeting on June 23, the parties had fixed Shimla as their next destination for a meeting in mid-July and Congress as the host to formulate a “common agenda” and state-specific “plans” to “unitedly” fight the 2024 elections to defeat the BJP.

While 15 parties attended the meeting, it is to be seen whether AAP will be part of the deliberations in Bengaluru as it has warned that it would remain absent if Congress does not announce its stand on the contentious ordinance. AAP had said that it cannot be part of any alliance with Congress or promise its attendance in the next meeting if it does not publicly announce its support on the contentious Delhi ordinance issue.