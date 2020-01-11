Nirbhaya convicts' curative petitions hearing on Jan 14

The Supreme Court has fixed the curative petitions filed by death row convicts Vinay and Mukesh in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, for consideration on January 14.

A five-judge bench of Justices N V Ramana, Arun Mishra, R F Nariman, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan would take up the matter in chamber on Tuesday.

The trial court had on January 7 issued death warrants against the four convicts, for their hanging in Tihar jail here on January 22.

Of the four, only Vinay and Mukesh had so far filed the curative petitions, which is the last legal option to seek reconsideration of the apex court judgement.

The 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gang raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, in a moving bus in south Delhi by six people before being thrown out on the road. She died on December 29, 2012, at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

The top court had upheld capital punishments be awarded to the four convicts and dismissed their review plea. One accused Ram Singh had died in jail and another accused who was juvenile had been released, after being kept in an observation home.