NLC Bharat to bring together legislators across India 

The National Legislators’ Conference Bharat (NLC Bharat), which is scheduled on June 15-17 in Mumbai, is set to serve as a platform for Indian legislators to exchange knowledge and insights.

The first edition of the NLC Bharat will be held at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The non-partisan conference aims to strengthen the capacities of legislative bodies in India’s States and Union Territories, as well as improve their operational and managerial effectiveness.

Furthermore, NLC Bharat aims to promote interstate cooperation and collaboration through co-learning, training of legislative staff, and information exchange amongst legislative bodies.

"The conference is the first-of-its-kind platform for legislators, policymakers, and experts to exchange ideas and engage in dialogue on critical issues facing the nation. It will be the country’s first non-partisan organisation providing training, ideas, connections, capacity building and a strong voice to the legislatures of all the States and Union Territories,” the organisers of the NLC Bharat said.

NLC Bharat's concept originated from the establishment of the MIT School of Government (MIT-SOG) in 2005 by Rahul V. Karad, who is the convener of this historic conference.

Former Lok Sabha Speakers Sumitra Mahajan, Dr. Meira Kumar, Dr. Manohar Joshi, and Shivraj Patil, are the patrons and governing council members of NLC Bharat, showcasing their commitment to promoting good governance and enhancing the capabilities of India's elected representatives.

During the three-day program of NLC Bharat, the parallel panel discussions are set to comprise comprehensive discourse around ten themes.

The discussions will cover various topics, such as utilising technology for economic growth, displaying praiseworthy international legislative practices, exploring ways for bureaucrats and legislators to collaborate for social betterment, among others.

Each session shall comprise 40 odd legislators, presided over by distinguished figures such as the Speaker or Chairperson of the Legislature, the Leaders of Opposition or the Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

The summit will start with discussions on developing constituencies through political strategies, followed by sessions on promoting sustainable development through flagship programs, supporting vulnerable populations with welfare schemes, fostering collaborations for social good, and managing time and office to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

These topics have been selected to offer a comprehensive view of the challenges and opportunities facing today's politicians. The conference aims to facilitate productive collaboration between bureaucrats, legislators, and civil society to promote social welfare and attain the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.