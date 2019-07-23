No such request by PM: EAM Jaishankar to RS

Government on Tuesday "categorically" told Rajya Sabha that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made "no such request" to United States President Donald Trump seeking his mediation on Kashmir issue, as claimed by the latter.

However, the Upper House was adjourned twice in the morning session as Opposition demanded Modi's presence in the House and his response to the US President after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar denied the Prime Minister making any such remarks.

Making a statement in the Upper House after Congress' Anand Sharma and CPI 's D Rajya, who demanded a response from Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the government reiterates that India's consistent position that all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan can be resolved only bilaterally.

Trump stumped India on Monday night when he said in the presence of visiting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan that Modi, during recent G20 in Japan's Osaka, requested him whether he could mediate on Kashmir issue.

"I want to categorically state that no such request was made by the Prime Minister to the US President," he said.

"Any engagement with Pak only after it puts an end to cross-border terrorism. I repeat that Shimla Accord and Lahore declaration provide the basis to resolve all issues between India and Pakistan bilaterally," he said.

Raising the issue, Sharma said the country was "shocked" to hear the US President say this in front of Khan. He said Modi himself should respond to the claims, a demand echoed by Raja.

Earlier, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected notices by both Sharma and Raja to suspend the business of the House and discuss it but allowed them to mention it during Zero Hour.

After Jaishankar's responses, Opposition wanted Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad to speak on the issue and demanded Modi's presence in the House.

Amid the din, Naidu adjourned the House till 12 noon after asking Opposition whether they did not trust the Indian government. "Don't you trust your government, Prime Minister and External Affairs Minister... This is a national issue," he said.

The scene was no different at 12 noon when the House assembled for Question Hour. Opposition MPs from Congress, AAP, Samaajwaadi Party and CPI(M) rushed to the Well of the House while CPI, Trinamool Congress and DMK supported them.

After taking a couple of qurstions, Deputy Chairman Harivansh adjourned the House as the protest continued.