Now, BJP MP says Shaheen Bagh protesters can enter homes to rape and kill, provokes outrage

BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Tuesday raised the spectre of Shaheen Bagh's anti-CAA protesters in their lakhs entering homes to rape and kill women, provoking opposition outrage as the Delhi election chief submitted a report on his remarks to the Election Commission.

Verma, who is an MP from the West Delhi MP, asserted in an election rally on Monday that the Shaheen Bagh protest site will be cleared in an hour on February 11 if his party comes to power, also said what happened in Kashmir with Kashmiri Pandits could happen in Delhi too.

In an election rally on the same day, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan -- "shoot the traitors" -- after he lashed out at anti-CAA protesters.

The poll body also issued a show cause notice to Thakur for his controversial slogan.

The Delhi elections will be held on February 8 and votes will be counted on February 11.

"What happened in Kashmir with Kashmiri Pandits could happen in Delhi also. Lakhs of people gather at Shaheen Bagh, they could enter houses rape and kill your sisters and daughters. The people need to decide now," Verma told PTI, controversial comments that attracted widespread attention.

He also told media persons there should be a probe on who was instigating people to protest against the CAA despite repeated clarifications by the government that no Indian would lose citizenship due to the amended law.

Taking an objection over Verma and Thakur's remarks, Delhi Congress President Subhash Chopra and and his party colleague Ajay Maken filed complaints with the Election Commission and urged it to ban the BJP leaders for making "provocative statements to incite communal violence".

The Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) also lodged a complaint with the Delhi CEO against BJP leaders including Union Home minister Amit Shah, Thakur and Verma, alleging them of making "provocative" statements.

Thakur has been asked by the EC to respond to the notice before 12 noon on January 30 (Thursday), "failing which the Commission shall take a decision without any reference to you".

In it show cause notice, the EC referred to Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, dealing with attempt to promote enmity or hatred between different classes of the citizens on the grounds of religion, race, caste, community or language.

Shaheen Bagh, the anti-CAA protest site, has taken a centre stage in the BJP's poll campaign.

Controversial remarks by another BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Shaheen Bagh last week had led to the EC banning him from campaigning for 48 hours.

Verma said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia had supported Shaheen Bagh protesters and it was now time for the people of the national capital to decide who they want to vote for on February 8.

Addressing an election rally in Janakpuri on Monday in the presence of Shah, Verma spoke of vacating the Shaheen Bagh protest site on the night of February 11. He also reiterated that 40 mosques, graveyards and 'mazars' illegally constructed on government land in his constituency would be cleared if the BJP wins the elections.

Verma made the same statement at a press conference earlier this month, but put the figure of the illegal constructions at around 50.

Following this remarks, the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer sent a report to the Election Commission on Verma's "provocative statements".

Sources in the poll panel the EC had examined the reports sent by the Delhi CEO Office, and is of the view that the show cause notice should also be issued to Verma.