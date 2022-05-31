Odisha bypoll: 32% voter turnout in first four hours in Brajrajnagar assembly segment

Around 32 per cent polling was recorded by 11 am in the by-election to Brajrajnagar assembly segment in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district, where voting is being held amid tight security and in adherence to Covid-19 norms, officials said on Tuesday.

The polling, being conducted through EVMs, began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

Over 2.14 lakh people are eligible to exercise their franchise in 279 polling booths in the by-election, which was necessitated following the demise of BJD MLA Kishore Mohanty in December last year.

Read: Odisha: Polling begins for Brajrajnagar By-poll amid tight security

At least 1,000 state police personnel and three companies of central paramilitary force have been deployed for smooth conduct of the polling, the officials said.

A total of 60 polling booths have been identified as "sensitive", where additional security arrangements have been made, they said.

There are 11 candidates in the fray, and the constituency will witness a triangular fight among BJD, BJP and Congress nominees.

The BJD fielded Alaka Mohanty as its candidate in Brajranjnagar assembly segment, while the BJP nominated former MLA Radharani Panda. Ex-assembly speaker Kishore Patel is contesting the by-election on a Congress ticket.