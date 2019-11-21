Officials sent abroad to get exposure: Prasad

Officials who travel abroad for training purposes gain valuable exposure to worldwide trends, the government said on Thursday.

Replying to a query during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "We aim to ensure that after this overseas exposure, the officials share their experiences through reports".

In the IT Department, he said according to his observation, the talent of officials gets a renewed push after such exposure.

In a written reply, Prasad said a total of 50 officers of the rank of joint secretary and above were deputed for capacity building and training courses abroad in the last three years.

Out of these, 34 belong to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and its organizations and 16 officers were from other organizations of the Centre and state governments.

Besides, Prasad said, the countries visited under the international best practices exposure visit component are South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Slovenia, Austria, Estonia, Sweden, and Denmark.