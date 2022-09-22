'One-man, one-post expected to be maintained': Rahul

'One-man, one-post commitment expected to be maintained,' says Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi said he would advise whosoever becomes the president of the party that they should remember that the post represents a set of ideas

PTI
PTI, Kochi,
  • Sep 22 2022, 16:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2022, 16:17 ist
Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

With the Congress presidential polls round the corner, party leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said decisions, including that of one-man, one-post, taken at the chintan shivir at Udaipur in Rajasthan earlier this year are expected to be followed.

Responding to queries during a press conference held between the first and second leg of the day's Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi said the Congress president was not just an organisational position, it is an ideological post and a belief system.

"What we decided at Udaipur, we expect that commitment to be maintained," Gandhi said on being asked whether he would stand by the Udaipur chintan shivir decision on one-man, one-post. Gandhi, also the MP from Wayanad, said he would advise whosoever becomes the president of the party that they should remember that the post represents a set of ideas, a belief system and a vision of India.

Also Read | Savarkar's picture during Bharat Jodo Yatra reception embarrasses Congress

Another piece of advice he had for the contestants in the party's presidential polls was that "you are taking a historic position. A position that defines and has defined a particular view of India." On the nation-wide raids on the offices and other premises of the Popular Front of India (PFI), Gandhi said that "all forms of communalism regardless where they come from should be combated."

"There should be zero tolerance towards communalism and it should be combated," he added. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot arrived in Kerala amid speculation as to who all would be contesting the party's presidential polls.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bharat Jodo Yatra
Rahul Gandhi
Congress
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Teen millionaires, Adani: Inside India's rich club

Teen millionaires, Adani: Inside India's rich club

James Webb telescope takes clear pics of ringed Neptune

James Webb telescope takes clear pics of ringed Neptune

For Gen Z, Tiktok is the new search engine

For Gen Z, Tiktok is the new search engine

Pat on the back for India as rhino numbers rise

Pat on the back for India as rhino numbers rise

Anxiety among Tehran women after headscarf death

Anxiety among Tehran women after headscarf death

DH Toon | 'Mainstream channels biggest threat to media'

DH Toon | 'Mainstream channels biggest threat to media'

Solo plays and women’s voices

Solo plays and women’s voices

 