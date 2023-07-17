Opposition demands removal of Neelam Gorhe as Maharashtra Council deputy chairperson

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi on Monday met Governor Ramesh Bais and sought the removal of Maharashtra Legislative Council’s Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe, who has switched over from the Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT) to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Gorhe is the acting Chairperson of the Council as the post of Chairperson of the Upper House is vacant.

The delegation was led by Leader of the Opposition in Council Ambadas Danve, who is from the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Those who were part of the delegation include former chief ministers - Prithviraj Chavan and Ashok Chavan of the Congress, state Congress President and former Speaker Nana Patole, Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat and state NCP President Jayant Patil, Congress leader Nitin Raut, former minister Anil Deshmukh, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Anil Parab and Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu, PWP leader Jayant Patil, among others.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) also moved a disqualification plea against her, which was submitted to the Maharashtra Legislature secretariat.

“She cannot sit on the Chair…she needs to be removed…she cannot give justice,” Danve said adding that she was suspended by the Uddhav Thackeray-led party after she defected.

“She needs to be disqualified under the anti-defection law…she does not have the right to sit in the chair,” added Parab.