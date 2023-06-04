Opposition parties' June 12 meet in Patna postponed

Opposition parties' June 12 meet in Patna postponed

JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has taken a lead in speaking to several regional satraps besides the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and the Left

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 04 2023, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2023, 22:52 ist
Nitish Kumar has been meeting Opposition leaders across the country in the past few months. Credit: PTI File Photo

A meeting of opposition parties, which was scheduled to be held in Patna on June 12, has been postponed, sources said on Sunday.

With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and some other key opposition figures unavailable for the meeting, there is a view to hold the deliberations at a later date so that they could also participate, giving the event due prominence.

Sources said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin were also finding it difficult to attend the meeting on June 12 due to prior commitments.

Read | Can Nitish Kumar unite the Opposition? Yes, but not so easily

Gandhi is currently in the US.

JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has taken a lead in speaking to several regional satraps besides the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and the Left to forge unity among opposition ranks to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

He has held separate meetings with leaders of many parties, including Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge of the Congress, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and NCP's Sharad Pawar.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Nitish Kumar
Congress
DMK
M K Stalin
Patna
Bihar
JD(U)

Related videos

What's Brewing

Odisha tragedy: Love poems found scattered on tracks

Odisha tragedy: Love poems found scattered on tracks

People form human chain along Yamuna against pollution

People form human chain along Yamuna against pollution

Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants

Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants

Odisha train crash: Only 2 ministers resigned in past

Odisha train crash: Only 2 ministers resigned in past

Everest deaths: Nepal urged to tighten climbing rules

Everest deaths: Nepal urged to tighten climbing rules

Amitabh thanks fans for wishes on 50th anniversary

Amitabh thanks fans for wishes on 50th anniversary

Messi, Ramos end PSG careers in home defeat

Messi, Ramos end PSG careers in home defeat

The ‘other’ Maldives

The ‘other’ Maldives

3.2 mn euros worth of cocaine seized in Greece

3.2 mn euros worth of cocaine seized in Greece

India's Oval-sized hurdle

India's Oval-sized hurdle

 