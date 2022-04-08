Opposition parties should unite with Congress to take on PM Modi and RSS: Rahul Gandhi

Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said Opposition parties that are against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS should come together and discussions are ongoing on what should be its framework.

His comments came during a brief interaction with media at the residence of veteran leader Sharad Yadav, who said Rahul should take over as the Congress president at the earliest.

Asked about Opposition plans for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul said, "Opposition parties that are against the RSS and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should come together. Discussions are ongoing on how they should come together, and what the framework should be. That has to be developed."

Queried why the Opposition narrative is not being effectively communicated, he said that there is 100% domination of the instruments of communications and the media is under 100% control.

"There are agencies like the CBI and the ED that suppress the conversations. The loudspeaker to amplify issues is only with the government. No one else has it. How to bypass this control is the question now," he said.

He accused the RSS, the BJP, the country's institutions, and the media of concealing the truth but warned that truth will emerge one day. He said one may not believe him now when he says that the country is divided and in two-three years, people will come out.

"The truth is coming out in Sri Lanka. It will come out in India too," he said.

Recalling his interactions with Yadav, Rahul said he considers him as his "guru" (teacher) and that he agrees with the senior leader, who recently joined the RJD, that the country is in a "bad state" as "hatred" is being spread and the country is being divided.

"We have to bring the country together, we have to take the country on the path of brotherhood again. He was unwell for a long time, I am happy that he is fighting fit now. He has taught me a lot about politics. People think that the economy is different from the condition of society. In a country which does not have harmony, hatred will increase and inflation will rise," he said.

Asked whether Rahul should become Congress president, Yadav said, "Why not? Rahul Gandhi works for the party 24X7 and I think he should become the president of the party. The Congress should make him president." Rahul said, "we will see about that."

Watch latest videos by DH here: