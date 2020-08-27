Outrageous and insensitive to conduct JEE-NEET now: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) on Thursday asked the government to hold the JEE-NEET entrance exams in abeyance till Covid-19 situation is under control while describing the insistence in going ahead with the schedule as "most outrageous" move that displays "insensitivity".

In a statement, the party Polit Bureau said it is firmly opposing the move to unilaterally push the conduct of JEE-NEET exams for admission to professional courses across the country.

"What is most outrageous is the insensitivity to hold these examinations in the physical mode across the country at a time when the pandemic is surging both in the number of infections, as well as, the mounting counts of deaths," it said.

It said the concern about starting the academic session in these institutions for the sake of the future of the students and those courses is valid and understandable.

"However, the present situation is grossly premature for undertaking such a venture. It completely undermines the health concern for almost a million of some of the brightest of our youth," the party said.

Urging the government to hold the examinations in abeyance till some control over the spread of the infection is achieved, the CPI(M) said the entrance examinations must be rescheduled in a manner whereby the students are protected from losing the academic year.

On Wednesday, seven Opposition Chief Ministers, including West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, attended a meeting called by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to finalise a strategy on opposing the government's move. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan did not attend the meeting.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to the Central government on Wednesday against conducting the JEE-NEET and said an alternative method should be evolved for admissions in professional colleges this year.