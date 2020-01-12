Over 200 academicians slam Left agenda on campus

In a counter move now, over 200 academicians have trained guns on the Left-wing activists blaming them for deteriorating academic environment in the country.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they have conveyed their concerns to him over the prevailing atmosphere in the academic institutions, saying “a disruptive far-left agenda” was being pursued in the name of student politics.

“The recent turn of events in campuses from JNU to Jamia, from AMU to Jadavpur alarms us to the deteriorating academic environment due to the shenanigans of a small coterie of left-wing activists,” they noted.

The letter by 208 academicians is being seen as an attempt by the government to counter the letters earlier written by a section of intelligentsia sympathetic to the Left-liberal leanings on the issue.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Central University of South Bihar HCS Rathore, VC of Hari Singh Gour University R P Tiwari, Sardar Patel University VC Shirish Kulkarni, Central University of Punjab VC Ravinder, National Institute of Technology-Uttarakhand director Shyamlal Soni are among the signatories to the letter.

Students of higher education institutions across the country have been protesting against hostel fee hike in the JNU, citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), national register of citizens (NRC) and national population register (NPR).

“Strikes, dharnas and shutdown over maximalist demands are common in the Left stronghold. The worst sufferer of this kind of politics are poor students and those from the marginalized community,” the academicians noted in their letter to the Prime Minister