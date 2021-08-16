Sushmita's resignation reopens Pandora's box for Cong

Pandora's box reopened for Congress with Sushmita Dev's resignation

Dev's resignation is significant as she was one of the young crop of leaders being cultivated by Rahul Gandhi for future roles in the party

Anand Mishra, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 16 2021, 12:29 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2021, 14:44 ist
The frequent desertions by young leaders, many of whom were promoted by Rahul Gandhi, in the past, have given veterans in the party an occasion to question their commitment. Credit: PTI File Photos

The resignation of Congress spokesperson and All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev set off a chain of reactions in the party, bringing out in open once again the dissatisfaction with the prevailing state of affairs with the 'grand old party'.
 
"Sushmita Dev  Resigns from primary membership of our Party

While young leaders leave we ‘oldies’ are blamed for our efforts to strengthen it. The Party moves on with : Eyes Wide Shut," tweeted Kapil Sibal, a key face of the dissenting group of G-23 in Congress, who had hosted a parallel opposition meet over dinner in the national capital this month, which was attended an array of leaders from the non-BJP parties, raising many eyebrows within the Congress.

Another G-23 leader Manish Tewari shared a screenshot of Dev's resignation letter saying if this is true, it is most unfortunate.

"Why  @sushmitadevinc ? Your erstwhile colleagues & friends, especially  the person who was National President of @nsui  when you contested your first
@DUSUofficial  elections back in 1991 deserve a better explanation than this laconic letter?," Tewari said.

Tewari, who was NSUI chief in 1991, was alluding to himself, when asking Dev the reasons for the resignation.

Dev's resignation is significant as she was one of the young crop of leaders being cultivated by Rahul Gandhi for future roles in the party. She was also a strong voice from the party in Parliament and was in the forefront of Congress agtiations outside.

Her resignation comes two months after another member from team Rahul Gandhi — Jitin Prasada — a Brahmin leader of UP quit the party and joined BJP.

The frequent desertions by young leaders, many of whom were promoted by Rahul Gandhi, in the past, have given veterans in the party an occasion to question their commitment.

Also Read | Be it young or old leaders, Congress faces a commitment crisis

Sibal's pitch "while young leaders leave we ‘oldies’ are blamed for our efforts to strengthen it" needs to be seen in this aspect.

A day after Prasada quit Congress and joined BJP, Sibal had coined the term "Prasada Ram" to mock the likes of Jitin, who moved to the BJP in hope of some plum post, after having served and rewarded in Congress.

Earlier, other Congress leaders — Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ashok Tanwar — had jumped ship to the BJP.

Last month, Rahul Gandhi said those who are scared of RSS are free to leave Congress and had cited the example of Scindia. The problem is that those deserting Congress are not only joining BJP but other parties as well. Dev is likely to join TMC.

