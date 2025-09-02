Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India grew 7.8% in Q1 despite challenges driven by economic self-interest: PM Modi

Speaking at the Semicon India 2025 conference here, he said GDP growth in April-June was better than 'every expectation, hope and estimate'.
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 08:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 September 2025, 08:02 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsNarendra Modi

Follow us on :

Follow Us