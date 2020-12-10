Pawar has all capabilities to lead country: Sanjay Raut

Pawar has all capabilities to lead country: Sanjay Raut

Pawar has vast experience, knowledge of the issues before the country and knows "the pulse of the people", the Sena Rajya Sabha MP said

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 10 2020, 19:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2020, 19:45 ist
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Credit: PTI Photo

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said NCP chief Sharad Pawar has all the qualities to lead the country.

Raut, whose party now shares power with the NCP and Congress in Maharashtra, was speaking to reporters here.

Pawar has vast experience, knowledge of the issues before the country and knows "the pulse of the people", the Sena Rajya Sabha MP said.

"He has all the capabilities to lead the nation," he added.

"The Shiv Sena extends good wishes to him," Raut said, referring to Pawar's 80th birthday on December 12.

Asked about speculation by a section of media that Pawar may replace Congress president Sonia Gandhi as chairperson of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), Raut said, "Politics is unpredictable. You never know what will happen next."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sanjay Raut
Sharad Pawar
Shiv Sena
NCP
Congress
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

Climate change spur frog extinctions: Conservationists

Climate change spur frog extinctions: Conservationists

Novel Covid-19 antibody test gives results in 20 mins

Novel Covid-19 antibody test gives results in 20 mins

Why did Mount Everest's height change?

Why did Mount Everest's height change?

The right of the married woman

The right of the married woman

Can I stop wearing mask after getting Covid-19 vaccine?

Can I stop wearing mask after getting Covid-19 vaccine?

 