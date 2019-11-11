Pawar play stuns Congress, keeps Shiv Sena waiting

In an anti-climax of sorts in the government formation in Maharashtra, the Congress on Monday sought more time to take a final decision on supporting Shiv Sena as conflicting views emerged during a series of meetings with party leaders and discussions with NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi convened an urgent meeting of the party's Working Committee on Monday morning as Shiv Sena received the invite from the Maharashtra Governor to indicate a willingness to form government and NCP appeared favourable.

Sonia's 10, Janpath residence was a hub of activity as leaders from Maharashtra were called for consultations.

The meeting saw a series of formulations on supporting the Sena-led government, with state leaders overwhelmingly favouring joining the government.

The central leadership of the Congress was opposed to having any truck with the Shiv Sena.

As differing views emerged, Sonia retreated to an ante-room with four senior leaders— A K Antony, Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal— and dialled Pawar for consultations.

Sonia was shocked when Pawar told them that he was yet to have a discussion with Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on government formation.

With confusing signals from Pawar, the Congress decided to send emissaries— Patel, Kharge and Venugopal— to Mumbai to hold discussions with the NCP supremo and if required with Thackeray.

“The party will have further discussion with the NCP,” Venugopal, AICC general secretary (organisation), said in a statement here.

A senior Congress leader also dispelled the impression that Sonia was opposed to having any truck with the Shiv Sena.

“She was receptive to all proposals from party leaders,” the leader said.