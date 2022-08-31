Pawar renews pitch for Oppn unity for 2024 LS polls

Pawar renews pitch for Opposition unity for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Earlier, Sharad Pawar had said efforts were under way at the national level to bring non-BJP parties together to create a public opinion

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 31 2022, 20:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2022, 20:36 ist
Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI File Photo

Amid bickering among the opposition parties, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday renewed the pitch for unity for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Interacting with reporters here after welcoming leaders from Haryana into the party fold, Pawar said the NCP was open to contesting polls as part of an opposition alliance under a common minimum programme to take on the BJP.

Pawar also asked the opposition parties to keep aside differences and unite on an anti-BJP platform for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read | Set aside differences, unite against BJP: Sharad Pawar

Earlier, he had said efforts were under way at the national level to bring non-BJP parties together to create a public opinion.

At the same time, the NCP supremo had made it clear that he was not keen on taking up any responsibility due to his age.

Pawar also accused the Narendra Modi government of failing to fulfil any of the promises made by it since 2014, including ushering in "acche din".

The BJP's agenda is to keep smaller parties away from power, the NCP chief alleged.

Check out DH's latest videos

