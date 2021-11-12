Playing caste politics sign of frustration: Cong to AAP

Playing caste politics is a sign of frustration: Cong to AAP

State Congress president Girish Chodankar said his party would never play politics of religion or caste

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 12 2021, 00:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2021, 00:53 ist
Congress's Chodankar alleged the AAP has been brought in Goa, where assembly polls are due early next year, by the ruling BJP. Credit: Getty Images

Hours after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced it would project a Bhandari community member as its chief ministerial face in Goa, the state Congress said on Thursday the move indicates frustration in the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit.

State Congress president Girish Chodankar said his party would never play politics of religion or caste. “When a party plays politics over caste or religion, we should understand that it is their last stage,” he told reporters in Panaji when asked about the AAP's announcement earlier in the day.

“This happens when frustration is very high and when they are about to give up... that is the time when they resort to community and religion-based politics,” the Congress leader added. Chodankar said the Congress party would never play such a politics. “The Congress speaks about protection to minorities, upliftment of bahujan samaj (majoritarian society) and issues like that,” he said.

Chodankar alleged the AAP has been brought in Goa, where assembly polls are due early next year, by the ruling BJP. “Whatever the BJP cannot do directly, they get it done from the AAP,” he said.

The Congress leader said recent surveys have indicated the bahujan samaj and minorities are supporting his party in the coastal state. “That is why there are attempts through their 'B team' to stop this support to the Congress,” he said. Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia has announced his party would project a Bhandari community member as its chief ministerial face and a Christian for the post of deputy CM during the Goa elections.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Goa
goa politics
BJP
Congress
AAP
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Now silent under Taliban, a Kabul cinema awaits fate

Now silent under Taliban, a Kabul cinema awaits fate

Study shows RNA-based therapy protects mice from Covid

Study shows RNA-based therapy protects mice from Covid

'Sooryavanshi' rakes it in, enters Rs 100 crore club

'Sooryavanshi' rakes it in, enters Rs 100 crore club

COP26: Why the climate agreement is being criticised

COP26: Why the climate agreement is being criticised

Instagram will soon ask you to take break from it

Instagram will soon ask you to take break from it

SpaceX crew launch marks 600 space travellers in 60 yrs

SpaceX crew launch marks 600 space travellers in 60 yrs

Bengaluru scientists help detect flare from black hole

Bengaluru scientists help detect flare from black hole

DH Toon | Learning to weep in front of camera is ideal!

DH Toon | Learning to weep in front of camera is ideal!

 