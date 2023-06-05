PM Modi lauds Yogi's leadership on his birthday

PM Modi lauds UP CM Yogi Adityanath's leadership on his birthday

Adityanath, 51, has been the state's chief minister since 2017 and has risen to become one of the most prominent BJP leaders.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 05 2023, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2023, 15:27 ist
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Credit: IANS File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his birthday and lauded his leadership of India's most populous state.

He tweeted, "Birthday greetings to Uttar Pradesh's dynamic CM Yogi Adityanath Ji. Over the last 6 years, he has provided great leadership to the state and ensured all-round progress. On key parameters, UP’s development has been remarkable. Praying for his long and healthy life."

Also Read — Yogi Adityanath turns 51, to celebrate birthday in Gorakhpur

Adityanath, 51, has been the state's chief minister since 2017 and has risen to become one of the most prominent BJP leaders, more so after the party returned to power in the politically crucial state in 2022 with a big win.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Yogi Adityanath
Narendra Modi
Uttar Pradesh
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Video: Company locks up employees inside office

Video: Company locks up employees inside office

Women suffer more due to climate emergencies

Women suffer more due to climate emergencies

Masks off, Japanese get trained in 'Hollywood' smiles

Masks off, Japanese get trained in 'Hollywood' smiles

DH Toon | Odisha train tragedy: Who is accountable?

DH Toon | Odisha train tragedy: Who is accountable?

Experts flag risks as fortified rice supply expands

Experts flag risks as fortified rice supply expands

Odisha tragedy: Love poems found scattered on tracks

Odisha tragedy: Love poems found scattered on tracks

People form human chain along Yamuna against pollution

People form human chain along Yamuna against pollution

Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants

Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants

 