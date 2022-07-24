PM Modi meets CMs, Dy CMs of BJP-ruled states

PM Modi meets CMs, Deputy CMs of BJP-ruled states to review developmental work done by them

The chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of 18 BJP-ruled states attended the meeting

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 24 2022, 17:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2022, 19:06 ist
PM Modi, J P Nadda, and chief ministers of various states attend the Mukhyamantri Parishad meeting at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, July 24, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a meeting with chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states at the party headquarters here to deliberate on the developmental work done by them.

The meeting was also attended by the BJP president, JP Nadda, its senior leader and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and Vinay Sahsrabuddhe, who heads the party's good governance cell.

Also Read | BJP mocks K T Rama Rao on Karnataka's innovation index ranking

The chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of 18 states where the BJP is in power on its own or in alliance with other parties held deliberations on achieving a 100 per cent target of all centrally sponsored welfare schemes and flagship programmes, sources said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are among those who attended the meeting.

Nagaland Chief Minister Nephio Rio, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha are also present.

Several deputy chief ministers including Maharashtra's Devendra Fadnavis and Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi from Bihar attended the meeting.

