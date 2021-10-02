PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary, saying his life and ideas will inspire every generation to walk the path of their duties.
"I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions," he added.
पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री लाल बहादुर शास्त्री जी को उनकी जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। मूल्यों और सिद्धांतों पर आधारित उनका जीवन देशवासियों के लिए हमेशा प्रेरणास्रोत बना रहेगा।
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2021
The prime minister visited Raj Ghat and Vijay Ghat, memorials to Gandhi and India's second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, respectively, to pay floral tributes to them.
He paid homage to Shastri on his 117th birth anniversary.
राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। पूज्य बापू का जीवन और आदर्श देश की हर पीढ़ी को कर्तव्य पथ पर चलने के लिए प्रेरित करता रहेगा।
His life based on values and principles will always be a source of inspiration for all citizens, Modi tweeted.
An interfaith prayer meeting was held at Raj Ghat, where Mahatma Gandhi's favourite devotional songs were rendered.
