PM Modi pays tributes to Nehru on his death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary.
India's first and longest-serving prime minister, Nehru, died in office in 1964.
Modi tweeted, "On his death anniversary, I pay tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru."
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2023
