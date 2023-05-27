PM Modi pays tributes to Nehru on his death anniversary

PM Modi honours Nehru on his death anniversary

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 27 2023, 09:33 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 09:33 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary.

Modi tweeted, "On his death anniversary, I pay tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru."

