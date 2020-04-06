PM greets people on Mahavir Jayanti

PM Narendra Modi greets people on Mahavir Jayanti

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 06 2020, 10:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 11:34 ist
PM Narendra Modi. (Credit: PTI)

Greeting people on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that Lord Mahavir's life, based on truth and non-violence, will remain an inspiration for all.

"Happy Mahavir Jayanti to all citizens. His (Lord Mahavir's) life based on truth, non-violence and austerity will always remain an inspiration for everyone," the prime minister tweeted in hindi. 

 

national politics
Narendra Modi
India
