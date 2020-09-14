PM Narendra Modi's unity call to opposition demands debate on China

As opposition pushed for a discussion on the government's handling of the border row with China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was confident that Parliament will send a strong message of unity to the soldiers guarding the frontiers braving inclement weather conditions.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s attempts to raise the issue of Chinese transgressions in Ladakh in the Lok Sabha were unsuccessful as Speaker Om Birla insisted that the issue was “sensitive” and required to be handled with utmost care.

The Modi government is expected to brief floor leaders on the situation on the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh during the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee on Tuesday which will be followed by a statement by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in both the Houses.

“Sir, there are reports that China has occupied 1,700 sq km of our territory. .. I do not wish to level any allegations, but want a discussion in the House,” Chowdhury said in the Lok Sabha.

Earlier, in remarks to the media, the Prime Minister invoked the soldiers who were protecting the country’s frontiers in difficult terrain with “great courage and high spirits”.

“Rains are going to begin in a few days. Just like the faith with which they are standing, determined to protect the motherland, all the members of the House too will send out a message in a unanimous voice, spirit, and resolve – the country stands in support of the Indian army through the Houses and the Members of Parliament,” Modi said.

“The entire House stands with the brave soldiers of the country with one voice; I believe that this House and all the honorable members too will give out a very strong message,” he said.

At the outset, the Prime Minister lauded the MPs for their decision to choose duty over the Covid-19 pandemic, urging everyone to follow social distancing norms.

“There should be no let-up till such time there is no medicine,” the prime minister said.

“We are witnessing an extraordinary series of events. I am proud to say that the MPs have chosen the path of duty amid the pandemic,” he said.