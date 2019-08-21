PM trying to hide economic slowdown: Assam Cong

The Congress in Assam on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of diverting the attention of the people from the economic slowdown by bringing up issues such as Article 370, triple talaq and Ram Mandir.

There are signs of a severe slowdown in the Indian economy under the Narendra Modi government, state Congress president Ripun Bora told a press conference here.

The GDP growth rate has declined to 5.8 per cent between January-March this year, the inflation rate is 3.2 per cent, Bora claimed.

Tax revenue has declined, the unemployment rate is high and real estate and automobile sectors have nearly stalled, the Congress leader said.

"The prime minister is bringing up issues like Art 370, triple talaq and Ram Mandir to divert the attention of the people from the economic slowdown," Bora alleged.

He also quoted a global economic organisation report which asserted that a great depression will hit India in the next six months.

Bora said, "There is over six per cent rate of unemployment which is the highest in the last 45 years. There is also a huge job loss since the demonetisation. Ten lakh jobs are estimated to be lost in the next two months."

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh had termed Modi's economic policy as a "monumental failure", he said.