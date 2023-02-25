India Political Updates: Congress Plenary Session to begin in Raipur shortly

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at Raipur to attend the party's 85th Plenary Session. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel was also present at the airport.
09:30
BJP's job is to spread hate in society & create riots, says Tejashwi Yadav
BJP has one job in the nation, to spread hate in the society & create riots. On the other side, we will give out a message of peace and harmony. Today we are holding a ‘Jansabha’, and lakhs of people are going to turn up: Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar Deputy CM
08:14
If we win, BJP will not change eating habits of people in Meghalaya, says state BJP chief
If we win, BJP will not change eating habits, there won't be any restrictions (on beef-eating). After coming to power, we'll develop infra in state. We'll form govt with those like-minded parties that are against corruption, saysState BJP chief Ernest Mawrie.
08:00
Kharge, Sonia Gandhi to deliver addresses in Cong plenary session today
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former AICC chief Sonia Gandhi will address leaders, as well as political, economic and international affairs resolutions will be deliberated upon at the party's 85th plenary session Saturday.
07:59
JD(S) likely to decide Hassan candidate on Feb 26; Bhavani front-runner
If the recent developments in the JD(S) camp are anything to go by, Bhavani Revanna’s candidature from Hassan Assembly segment is almost certain.
The party has convened a meeting of the leaders of Hassan district in Bengaluru on Sunday to finalise the candidate, according to sources.
Shelly Oberoi alleges 'life-threatening' attack on her by BJP councillors
Hours after the Municipal House was rocked by fresh clashes between the councillors of the BJP and the AAP, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday alleged that a few members of the saffron party inflicted a life-threatening attack on her.
