Pranab Mukherjee brought back Indira Gandhi after Emergency: Tarun Gogoi

Former Assam Chief Minister and one of the contemporaries of Pranab Mukherjee, Tarun Gogoi said it was Mukherjee who brought back former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to power after the Emergency.

Gogoi, 86, who is now admitted in Gauhati Medical College and Hospital with Covid-19 described Mukherjee as a great statesman, social, political and economic reformer of India.

"I am shocked at the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee, a great statesman, a social, political and economic reformer of India. He brought back Indira Gandhi after the emergency. It is an irreparable loss for our country. I had a long association with him," Gogoi tweeted on Monday evening, soon after Mukherjee's demise.

Gogoi's loyalists in Assam said Mukherjee often consulted the former Assam CM on many issues related to Congress party. Mukherjee visited the state several times and even campaigned for Congress before elections.