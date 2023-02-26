Pray you return from jail soon: Kejriwal ahead of Sisodia's CBI questioning

Ahead of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's questioning by the CBI in the liquor policy case, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cast apprehensions that he would likely be arrested, tweeting that going to jail for the country was a matter of pride not a curse

"God is with you Manish. The blessings of lakhs of children and their parents are with you. When you go to jail for the country and society, then going to jail is not a curse, it is a glory. I pray to God that you return from jail soon. Children, parents and we all of Delhi will be waiting for you," he tweeted in Hindi.

भगवान आपके साथ है मनीष। लाखों बच्चों और उनके पेरेंट्स की दुआयें आपके साथ हैं। जब आप देश और समाज के लिए जेल जाते हैं तो जेल जाना दूषण नहीं, भूषण होता है। प्रभू से कामना करता हूँ कि आप जल्द जेल से लौटें। दिल्ली के बच्चे, पैरेंट्स और हम सब आपका इंतज़ार करेंगे। https://t.co/h8VrIIYRTz — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 26, 2023

Ahead of going to the CBI office, Sisodia met and took blessings from his mother, the Aam Aadmi Party's handle tweeted with the hashtag #ModiFearsKejriwal. The party has been alleging that the Centre is taking aim at the party because it fears the work done by AAP's leaders.

Sisodia himself tweeted that he doesn't fear arrest and will cooperate fully with the probe agency.

आज फिर CBI जा रहा हूँ, सारी जाँच में पूरा सहयोग करूँगा. लाखों बच्चो का प्यार व करोड़ो देशवासियो का आशीर्वाद साथ है

कुछ महीने जेल में भी रहना पड़े तो परवाह नहीं. भगत सिंह के अनुयायी हैं, देश के लिए भगत सिंह फाँसी पर चढ़ गए थे. ऐसे झूठे आरोपों की वजह से जेल जाना तो छोटी सी चीज़ है — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 26, 2023

Sisodia, who also holds the Finance portfolio in the Delhi Cabinet, was originally summoned last Sunday but he sought deferment of his questioning citing the ongoing Budget exercise, following which, the CBI had asked him to appear on February 26.

The senior AAP leader was earlier examined for a day on October 17 last year, nearly a month before the central probe agency had filed its charge sheet against seven people, including middlemen and liquor traders, in which Sisodia was not listed as accused, but the agency had kept the probe into his alleged role open.

Nearly three months after filing its charge sheet, the CBI will question Sisodia on various aspects of the now-scrapped excise policy, his alleged links with liquor traders, and politicians, and claims made by witnesses in their statements.