Pray you return from jail soon: Kejriwal ahead of Sisodia's CBI questioning

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 26 2023, 09:58 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2023, 09:58 ist

Ahead of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's questioning by the CBI in the liquor policy case, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cast apprehensions that he would likely be arrested, tweeting that going to jail for the country was a matter of pride not a curse

"God is with you Manish. The blessings of lakhs of children and their parents are with you. When you go to jail for the country and society, then going to jail is not a curse, it is a glory. I pray to God that you return from jail soon. Children, parents and we all of Delhi will be waiting for you," he tweeted in Hindi.

Ahead of going to the CBI office, Sisodia met and took blessings from his mother, the Aam Aadmi Party's handle tweeted with the hashtag #ModiFearsKejriwal. The party has been alleging that the Centre is taking aim at the party because it fears the work done by AAP's leaders.

Sisodia himself tweeted that he doesn't fear arrest and will cooperate fully with the probe agency.

Sisodia, who also holds the Finance portfolio in the Delhi Cabinet, was originally summoned last Sunday but he sought deferment of his questioning citing the ongoing Budget exercise, following which, the CBI had asked him to appear on February 26.

The senior AAP leader was earlier examined for a day on October 17 last year, nearly a month before the central probe agency had filed its charge sheet against seven people, including middlemen and liquor traders, in which Sisodia was not listed as accused, but the agency had kept the probe into his alleged role open.  

Nearly three months after filing its charge sheet, the CBI will question Sisodia on various aspects of the now-scrapped excise policy, his alleged links with liquor traders, and politicians, and claims made by witnesses in their statements.

