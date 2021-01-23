President Kovind unveils Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose portrait at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Prez Kovind unveils Bose portrait at Rashtrapati Bhavan

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 23 2021, 14:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2021, 14:37 ist
President Ram Nath Kovind unveils a portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to mark his birth anniversary, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

President Ram Nath Kovind unveiled a portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday to mark the beginning of year-long celebrations to commemorate the freedom fighter's 125th birth anniversary, according to an official statement.

The government has decided to observe January 23 as "Parakram Divas" to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bose, who was born on this day in 1897.

Read | BJP, TMC in war over Netaji’s legacy — Here's who said what

"The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, unveiled a portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (January 23, 2021). The unveiling was to mark the beginning of year-long celebrations to commemorate 125th Birth Anniversary Year of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose," the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

