President Murmu appoints new Governors in 13 states

All the appointments will take effect from the dates the leaders assume charge of their respective offices

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 12 2023, 09:55 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2023, 10:56 ist
President of India Droupadi Murmu. Credit: PTI Photo

Four BJP leaders and former Supreme Court judge S Abdul Nazeer, who was part of the Constitution bench that upheld the archaeological report on Ayodhya, were among six new faces appointed as governors on Sunday.

According to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique, the resignations of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh R K Mathur have been accepted by President Droupadi Murmu.

Also Read | Ramesh Bais to take over as Maharashtra Governor as Prez accepts Koshyari's resignation

BJP leaders Lakshman Prasad Acharya, C P Radhakrishnan, Shiv Pratap Shukla and Gulab Chand Kataria, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan, were nominated as governors in Sikkim, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Assam respectively.

Koshyari was replaced by Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais, while Mathur's place was given to Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig B D Mishra (retd).

Retired Supreme Court judge Nazeer was appointed governor of Andhra Pradesh and Lt Gen K T Parnaik (retd) governor of Arunachal Pradesh.

 

