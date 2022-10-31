President, Vice President, Amit Shah pay tributes to Sardar Patel

President, Amit Shah pay tributes to Sardar Patel

At a special function held at capital's Patel Chowk, the President and others paid floral tributes at the statue of India's first Home Minister on his birthday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 31 2022, 10:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2022, 10:40 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, at Patel Chowk in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a host of dignitaries Monday offered floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary.

At a special function held at capital's Patel Chowk, the President and others paid floral tributes at the statue of India's first Home Minister on his birthday, which is observed as Rashtriya Ekta Divas. 

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi were also present on the occasion, besides many others.

Sardar Vallabhai Patel
Amit Shah
Jagdeep Dhankar
Droupadi Murmu
India News

