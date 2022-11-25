Priyanka Gandhi walks with Bharat Jodo Yatra for second consecutive day in Madhya Pradesh

Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by her brother Rahul Gandhi for the second consecutive day on Friday during its Madhya Pradesh leg.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra and their son Rehan were also seen matching steps with Rahul Gandhi on the third day of the yatra's Madhya Pradesh leg.
The yatra began in the morning from Kherda in Khargone district. Madhya Pradesh Congress media department chairman K K Mishra said that Gandhi will reach Omkareshwar, one of the 12 jyotirlings in the country, in the evening. Gandhi will offer prayers at the temple and also take part in the Narmada River aarti, he said.
The yatra entered the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Madhya Pradesh on November 23 from Burhanpur district after completing its Maharashtra leg. It will cover 380 km in 12 days in the Malwa-Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh before entering Rajasthan. A large number of tribals reside in this agricultural region.
