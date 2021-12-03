Punjabi singer Moosewala joins Congress

Punjabi singer Moosewala joins Congress

The Punjab Congress chief described Moosewala as a youth icon and an 'international figure'

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Dec 03 2021, 13:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2021, 14:08 ist
Congress flag. Credit: Getty images

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on Friday joined the Congress in the presence of state Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and party state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu here.

The Punjab Congress chief described Moosewala as a youth icon and an "international figure".

“Sidhu Moosewala is joining our family. I welcome him in the Congress fold,” he told reporters here.

While welcoming the singer in the party fold, Channi said Moosewala became a "big artist with his sheer hard work and won hearts millions of people with his songs"'.

Moosewala, whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, hails from Moosa village in Mansa district and his mother is a village head.

The singer had earlier faced criticism for promoting violence and gun culture in his songs. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Congress
Indian Politics
Charanjit Singh Channi
Navjot Singh Sidhu 

Related videos

What's Brewing

India's lower castes take cinematic centre stage

India's lower castes take cinematic centre stage

The metaverse is coming and world is not ready for it

The metaverse is coming and world is not ready for it

One of the smallest planets found outside solar system

One of the smallest planets found outside solar system

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi 'at work' against Mamata Didi!

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi 'at work' against Mamata Didi!

Flu season is here. Are we ready?

Flu season is here. Are we ready?

 