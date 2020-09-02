Rafale jets in danger due to garbage-induced bird hazard in Ambala: Report

In a letter, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has requested the Haryana government to tackle the issue of garbage disposal at Ambala Air Force Station as it is attracting birds which threatens the safety of the newly-minted Rafael jets, reported Indian Express.

Highlighting the avian problem, Director-General Inspection and Safety of Indian Air Force, Air Marshal Manavendra Singh wrote, “Air Force Station Ambala has very high concentration of birds and this has the potential to cause very serious damage to the aircraft in case of a collision. Bird activity over the airfield is related to the presence of garbage in the area around."

He further said that a number of recommendations have been suggested such as littering penalty, improvement in garbage collection and setting up a Solid Waste Management project near the airfield base.

He emphasised that the safety and security of the Rafale fighter jets is the IAF's primary focus and at least 10 km around the airfield must be free of small as well as big birds like black kites.

According to the report, IAF also demanded immediate implementation of a Solid Waste Management project.

The Chief Secretary sent the IAF letter to the Urban Local Bodies Department for further action, the report said.

Minister of Urban Local Bodies Department, Anil Vij told the publication that help will be provided from the state government to IAF wherever needed.

Rafale fighter jets would be officially inducted into the IAF in the second week of September in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Florence Parly.