Rahul Gandhi claims PM Modi missing along with Covid-19 vaccines, oxygen, medicines

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, alleging that he is missing along with vaccines, oxygen and medicines during the Covid-19 pandemic and what remains is the central vista project and the PM's photos.
"The prime minister is also missing, along with the vaccine, oxygen and medicines. All that remain are the central vista project, GST on medicines and the prime minister's photos here and there," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
वैक्सीन, ऑक्सीजन और दवाओं के साथ PM भी ग़ायब हैं।
बचे हैं तो बस सेंट्रल विस्टा, दवाओं पर GST और यहाँ-वहाँ PM के फ़ोटो।
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 13, 2021
Gandhi has been attacking the Prime Minister over the government's handling of the pandemic and has been critical of the Centre for the lack of oxygen, medicines and vaccines in the country amid a surge in the number of cases during the second wave of Covid-19.
With a single-day rise of 3,62,727 cases, India's Covid-19 tally climbed to 2,37,03,665 on Thursday, while the death toll due to the viral disease rose to 2,58,317 with 4,120 more people succumbing to it, according to the health ministry.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
How safe are CT, X-Rays as tools to screen for Covid?
Israel's Iron Dome intercepts Palestinian Rockets
Computer chips are the new toilet paper
DH Toon | BJP leaders share puff piece to defend PM
What's the road ahead for the farmers' protest?
Ronaldo nets 100th goal for Juventus in Sassuolo win
Brain chip allows paralysed man to write
India may overtake China as most populous country soon
Bored of WFH? IRCTC offers 'work from hotel' package
Mideast violence bears hallmarks of 2014 Gaza war