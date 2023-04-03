Rahul Gandhi gets bail in defamation case; hearing in Surat court on April 13

A Surat court on Monday granted bail to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case over his 2019 remark about the surname Modi. The sessions court will hear the matter on April 13, an official said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Monday filed an appeal against his conviction and two years jail in the 2019 criminal defamation case in Surat sessions court. He was accompanied by his sister and party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with scores of party leaders in what is said to be Congress' show of strength.

Lawyers in his legal team said that the sessions court granted him bail and posted the matter for hearing on whether stay can be granted on his conviction or not. The lawyers said that on next hearing, the court has told Rahul that his presence was not required. Meanwhile, the court has directed the complainant to file his response.

On March 23, a magisterial court in Surat held Rahul Gandhi guilty of criminal defamation and sentenced him to the two years imprisonment under section 499 and 500 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). This is the maximum punishment in a criminal defamation case. Following his conviction, Rahul was disqualified as a member of parliament representing Wayanad constituency. His status as an MP can be revoked if the court stays the conviction order.

The case against former president of Congress was filed in Surat by a local BJP MLA, Purnesh Modi, for utterances in his public speeches in Karnataka during the Lok Sabha poll campaign in 2019. Rahul Gandhi was reported to have said, "How come all the thieves have Modi as surnames."

Large number of Congress workers and leaders had gathered outside the Surat court to welcome Rahul Gandhi. The workers were lined up along the road from Surat airport, where the Congress leader landed from Delhi, to Surat sessions court, holding banners of solidarity and suppport.

