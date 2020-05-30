Rahul tweets video of woman being beaten up by men

Rahul Gandhi tweets video of woman being beaten up by men

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 30 2020, 20:16 ist
  • updated: May 30 2020, 20:16 ist

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday shared a video of a woman being mercilessly beaten up by a group of men and said such violence is sustained by a culture that treats women with total contempt and disrespect.

He, however, did not elaborate or name anyone in his tweet.

"The violence in this video is not isolated. It's an expression of what many Indian women have always faced," he said.

"The violence comes in many forms and is sustained by a culture that glorifies symbols of womanhood while simultaneously treating women with total contempt and disrespect," Gandhi said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Congress
Rahul Gandhi
gender discrimination

What's Brewing

Afghanistan says ready for dialogue with Taliban

Afghanistan says ready for dialogue with Taliban

SpaceX, NASA set to try again for Crew Dragon launch

SpaceX, NASA set to try again for Crew Dragon launch

India needs intelligent COVID-19 lockdown exit strategy

India needs intelligent COVID-19 lockdown exit strategy

Xi risks new Cold War, last Hong Kong governor says

Xi risks new Cold War, last Hong Kong governor says

Year of disappointment, pain: Congress on Modi govt

Year of disappointment, pain: Congress on Modi govt

 