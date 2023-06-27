Rahul to visit violence-hit Manipur from June 29-30

Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Manipur on Thursday and Friday, the grand old party announced on Tuesday.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said Rahul will visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur during his visit.

Sh. @RahulGandhi ji will be visiting Manipur on 29-30 June. He will visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur during his visit. Manipur has been burning for nearly two months, and desperately needs a healing touch so that the… — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) June 27, 2023

"Manipur has been burning for nearly two months, and desperately needs a healing touch so that the society can move from conflict to peace. This is a humanitarian tragedy and it is our responsibility to be a force of love, not hate," he said.