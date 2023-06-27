Rahul to visit violence-hit Manipur from June 29-30

K C Venugopal said Rahul will visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives.

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 27 2023, 20:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2023, 20:56 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Manipur on Thursday and Friday, the grand old party announced on Tuesday.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said Rahul will visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur during his visit. 

"Manipur has been burning for nearly two months, and desperately needs a healing touch so that the society can move from conflict to peace. This is a humanitarian tragedy and it is our responsibility to be a force of love, not hate," he said.

Congress
Rahul Gandhi
K C Venugopal
Manipur
India News
Indian Politics

