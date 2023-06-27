Rahul to visit violence-hit Manipur from June 29-30

Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Manipur on Thursday and Friday, the grand old party announced on Tuesday.
Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said Rahul will visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur during his visit.
Sh. @RahulGandhi ji will be visiting Manipur on 29-30 June. He will visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur during his visit.
Manipur has been burning for nearly two months, and desperately needs a healing touch so that the…
— K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) June 27, 2023
"Manipur has been burning for nearly two months, and desperately needs a healing touch so that the society can move from conflict to peace. This is a humanitarian tragedy and it is our responsibility to be a force of love, not hate," he said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Delhi's Deer Park de-recognised as 'mini zoo'
Sehwag urges India to win World Cup for Kohli
Liquor sales volume grows 14% in FY23
100+ US leaders are descendants of slaveholders
Jharkhand kids feel like celebrities on Vande Bharat
India’s heatwave deaths a harbinger of worse to come
ICC WC schedule: India-Pakistan face-off on October 15
Unlocking creativity: Japan develops wearable robot arm