Rajasthan political crisis: Sachin Pilot serves legal notice to Congress MLA

Rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday served a legal notice on Rajasthan MLA Giriraj Malinga for the false and malicious statements made by him.

Malinga had claimed on Monday that Pilot had offered him Rs 35 crore to quit the Congress and join the BJP.

Malinga, who represents Badi assembly constituency, said he had alerted Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot about the offer made by Pilot.

He said the efforts to topple the Gehlot government were on since December last year.

Pilot had on Monday said he was saddened but not surprised to be at the receiving end of such baseless and vexatious allegations being leveled against him.

"This is done solely to malign me and to stifle the legitimate concerns that I had raised against the party leadership of the state, as a member and MLA of INC,," Pilot had said in a statement on Monday.

"I will be taking appropriate and strictest possible legal action against the MLA who was made to make these accusations," the former Deputy Chief Minister said.