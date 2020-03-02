Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm over Delhi riots uproar

As Parliament reconvened for the second leg of Budget Session, Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Monday till 2 pm as Opposition MPs rose in protest accusing the government of inaction in controlling communal riots in Delhi.

Several Opposition MPs had given notices to suspend the business of the day to discuss the situation in the capital but it was not allowed by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, saying the first priority was to restore normalcy.

"I am of the opinion that matter is definitely important and it deserved tonbe discussed. But our priority is to restore normalcy," Naidu said disallowing the notices.

However, he said he will discuss the issue with the Leader of the House Tawarchand Gehlot, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad and concerned ministers to decide on the schedule of the discussion.

Soon, the whole Opposition was on their feet demanding a discussion. Azad said, "For three days, three nights the central government was sleeping and did nothing. This is not right."

Gehlot said he agreed with the Chairman that peace must be restored in the national capital but objected to what Azad alleged. "This is not right. This is condemnable."

As Opposition members did not relent, Naidu adjourned the House till 2 pm.

At least three Trinamool Congress MPs, including Shanta Chetri, were seen wearing black bands on their eyes, which Naidu said was not permissible. Before the House met, Trinamool Congress MPs had staged a similar protest near the Gandhi Statue in Parliament.

At least 42 people have been killed in riots that started in north-east Delhi on February 23.

