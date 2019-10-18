Reviving mediation on Ram Temple a mischief effort: VHP

Reacting to reports regarding a conditional proposal by Sunni Wakf Board to settle Ayodhya dispute through mediation, Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Friday said reviving the mediation bogey at the fag-end of the hearing appears to be a "mischief" and an effort to cause confusion.

“We are of the considered view that it would be in the interest of the country and all concerned parties to now only await the judgement of the Supreme Court,” VHP Working president Alok Kumar said in a press statement.

He emphasised that the Hindu side in Ram Janmabhoomi suit have not been approached and has not participated in any mediation effort after the hearing of appeals commenced in the Supreme Court.

“We have not even been intimated of any proposal for settlement,” he said.

The VHP also said that in an application in the first week of July, the Hindu side had requested the Supreme Court to declare the Mediation as concluded and fix a date for final hearing.

Later when the Supreme Court on September 18 permitted that any party desirous of a settlement to approach the mediation Panel, the Hindu side had specifically conveyed to the mediators that they were not interested in mediation any further, Kumar said.

“The VHP and the other Hindu litigants have sincerely participated in the several attempts for an amicable settlement held earlier. They all were not successful,” Kumar pointed out.