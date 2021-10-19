RJD to support Congress, AIUDF, CPI in Assam bypolls

RJD has lent its support to candidates of different Opposition parties for the coming by-poll in Assam, the party said in a statement on Tuesday.

It urged people not to vote for the BJP-led coalition government in the state in the October 30 bypolls to five assembly seats saying that the ruling alliance has failed to resolve the people's problems.

RJD will support the CPI candidate in Thowra constituency, AIUDF nominee in Gossaigaon, and Congress candidates in Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, and Mariani, the statement said.

It alleged that the BJP-led government has failed to address burning issues like price rise and urged the voters to ensure its and its allies' defeat.

By-election to Gossaigaon and Tamulpur are necessitated due to the death of the sitting MLAs, while the legislators of Bhabanipur, Mariani, and Thowra resigned from their seats and joined the ruling BJP.

Thowra and Mariani seats were bagged by the Congress in the March-April assembly polls, while the UPPL had won Gossaigaon constituency. The BPF and the AIUDF had secured Tamulpur and Bhabanipur respectively.

RJD was part of the Congress-led ‘Grand Alliance’ in the state polls held earlier this year. Its other allies were AIUDF, BPF, CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML), Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM), Adivasi National Party (ANP), and Jimochayan (Deori) Peoples Party (JPP). The alliance had, however, fallen apart after the election following its defeat in the hands of the NDA.

In the 126-member Assam assembly, BJP's strength is 59. The ruling allies - AGP and UPPL have nine and five MLAs respectively, while the Congress has 27 legislators, AIUDF has 15 members, BPF three, and CPI(M) one. There is one Independent member.

Former chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal has vacated his Majuli seat following his induction in the union cabinet but the by-poll for it was not announced as he had submitted his resignation after the declaration of dates for the other five seats.

