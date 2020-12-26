RLP announces split from NDA over farm laws

RLP convenor Hanuman Beniwal announces split from NDA over farm laws

'I am not stuck with Fevicol with the NDA. Today, I separate myself from the NDA,' Beniwal said

  • Dec 26 2020, 18:31 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2020, 18:31 ist
Rashtriya Loktantrik Party Founder Hanuman Beniwal file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) convenor and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday announced a split from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the Centre's new farm laws.

"I am not stuck with Fevicol with the NDA. Today, I separate myself from the NDA," Beniwal said while addressing a farmers' rally in Shahjahanpur in Alwar district. 

On Friday, Beniwal had announced a march to Delhi in support of farmers organisations holding a protest against the contentious laws. 

Farmers from Rajasthan have been protesting in Shahjhanpur near the Rajasthan-Haryana border on the Jaipur-Delhi highway for 14 days. 

